LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s vice president Saulos Chilima on Saturday launched the much awaited his grouping, United Transformation Movement (UTM) with an assurance of creating one million jobs in six months after wining the elections in 2019.

Chilima, 45 made a strong political statement of intent presenting a considerable threat to ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in next year’s general elections when he launched ‘new hope for change’ – United Transformation Movement (UTM) at Masintha ground in the capital Lilongwe , seeking to unseat the 79-year-old President Peter Mutharika.

Supporters of UTM were keen to put their stamp on Malawi political history.

They wore a combination of red and yellow T-shirts, bearing the slogan, ” Tsogolu lathu lowala, labwino, lafika”.

A frenzy of excitement rippled around Masintha as Chilima accompanied by his wife Mary, arrived in the Toyota Landcruiser registration number SKC 9933.

When Chilima rose to address the rally which was beamed live on Mibawa TV and Zodiak watched by millions both in Malawi and abroad even streaming on social media, he delivered a vintage speech, brimming with passion and emotion.

He started his address by calling all to respect those who lost lives in the July 2011 anti government demonstration.

SKC – Saulos Klaus Chilima said: “The tendency of intimating Malawians is slowly starting to take its roots back in the country. I am not afraid and you too shouldn’t”

He told a mammoth crowd at the country’s political barometer which failed to accommodate the audience as some spilled to the nearby Kawale Primary school, that next year he will be changing his position from Vice President to President of the Republic through the ballot.

“This country is on fire and this mammoth crowd here tells us one thing that we all want to change,”said Chilima clad in red and yellow UTM cloth.