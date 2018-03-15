LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Chilumba farmer Alick Gondwe from the northern district of Karonga on Wednesday emerged Airtel Kuufira bonanza grand draw winner of MK5 million.

This marks the end of the thirteen weeks exciting promotion that has made millionaires overnight.

With MK36 million splashed off to subscribers, a 21-year old Hanock Kamanga from Mzimba was the second lucky winner of MK3 million while the third winner of MK2 million was not available when contracted during the last draw.

Both Kuufira millionaires did not believe when Airtel Malawi official broke the news of their winning in the promotion.

“I cant believe it that i could win such kind of money. Will invest it in agriculture as that the area i see life can be improved for the better,” excited Kamanga who just acquired the 2017 Malawi School Certification of Education (MSCE).

“I will plan for the MK5million when I get it from Airtel. But all in all I am very excited of this life time charger of money,” Gondwe chipped in.

Addressing the new conference after the grand draw at its Headquarters in the capital Lilongwe, Beston Ndhlovu, Airtel Malawi’s Supply and Chain manager expressed gratitude over the impact the promotion has made.

Ndhlovu disclosed that over 85 percent of the company’s customers participated in the promotion saying its most successful exercise ever conducted.

“We are very happy to witness some of our customers becoming millionaires overnight whose lives have improved for the better. Airtel will continue exciting subscribers with more innovation in future,” assures Ndhlovu.

Airtel Malawi in December last year excited its customers with additional promotion products for the coming festive season; Christmas and New Year in Kuufira Summer Bonanza.

During the promotion, customers were getting free data for a day when topping up with a minimum of MK250 airtime and above.

Customers were also enjoying 15 free minutes to call other Airtel numbers from 10pm until 4am (by topping up with MK100) could get 100 free SMS when they sent 1 SMS.

Using Airtel money, ATMs, direct top up or recharge card, the customers were automatically enter to win daily cash prizes of MK200, 000.00 to five lucky customers every week.

On top of that subscribers were wining MK1 million weekly at the end of the promotion in 13 weeks.