The humble and soft spoken DPP running mate in the 21st May tripartite elections, Hon. Everton Chimulirenji has called upon the people of Neno district to continue putting their trust in DPP government for the development of the country.

Speaking during a charm offensive tour he conducted in Neno North and Neno South constituencies, Chimulirenji, unveiled himself to the multitudes that gathered at Bwalo la ndege ground as a DPP running mate in the forthcoming elections.

He also urged the people in the district to go and vote for their party DPP and its shadow MP and councilors in large numbers. Reminding the audience that Neno is one of the districts that gave all their votes in 2014 to DPP government.

“I came here to see you so that you can also see me as a DPP running mate in the coming elections and am urging each one of you to go and vote for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika shadow MP and councilors for DPP like what you did in 2014.”

Chimulirenji said the DPP government will continue offering Malawians with good development which has already started, he cited cash transfer project, Community colleges, fertilizer subsidy, Malata and cement subsidy as successful.

He also said the government will construct seven schools in every district in country.

Responding to T/A Chidakwani request on the road problem, Chimulirenji said many politicians are using the road for their political campaigns, but it is only the DPP government that started constructing the road out of other governments that have been there in the past and he assured the people that the DPP government will finish what it has already started.