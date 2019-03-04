Chimulirenji bows before Kachali

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Malawians in the social media have described Everton Chimulirenji as a person with humility and respect to others few days after president Peter Mutharika appointed him as a running mate for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the 2019 presidential race.

Despite described as unpopular running mate, Malawians from different parties as well social commentators have fallen in love with Chimulirenji because of his behaviour.

His way of greeting is part of the behaviour that shocked Malawians.

Others have described Everton Chimulirenji as a politician who does not insult others while at the podium.