China donates MK36million to Malawi’s floods victims

By Pemphero Nkhalamba

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The government of the People’s Republic of China on Tuesday donated MK36 million in response to Malawi’s floods.

The donated cash will be used for relief items towards floods victims.

Speaking after donation at Ministry of Foreign Affairs conference room in the capital Lilongwe, Chinese Ambassador Liu Hong Yong to Malawi commended President Peter Mutharika’s leadership for supporting affected families in time.

Ambassador Yong disclosed that 2000 tons of rice have already arrived in the country and 4000 tons are on the way.

“The sum of seven million Malawi kwacha has been raised by Chinese companies here in Malawi to help the victims in different parts of the country.

“We offer our condolences to the Malawian government for the loss and we share your pain and as friends in need we have decided to donate this money as a relief, when you’re in hard time Chinese people are your friends,” said Yong.

In his remarks after receiving the donation Ben Botolo, principal secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Corporation lauded the government of China for timely intervention.

Botolo therefore called upon other well-wishes to come forthwith as 13 districts are with over 400 affected households are dire need of relief support.

“The donation will have a long impact to the families affected. We know the disaster is due to effects of climate change which is a global issue that needs all of us to fight against,” he said

Apart from China, Malawi has also received donations from South Africa, Tanzania and Botswana.