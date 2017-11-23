Construction of Lilongwe Grand Business Park, a Chinese project worth around K73 billion (100 Million US dollars), would help to create 1500 direct jobs and 2000 indirect job opportunities to youths and other people in Malawi.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City West Constituency, where the park will be constructed, Aggrey Masi said this Wednesday at Area 46, Western By-pass Road in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the ground breaking ceremony that was presided over by President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, Masi said the project’s investment will have a huge impact on Malawian youths and the rest of the population.

“Youths who have completed their courses in different community technical colleges will find job and business opportunities. Others will be employed in the construction of this magnificent park,” he said.

Masi, who is also Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, said the multi-billion project will boost the country’s economy and change the face of the capital city.

“The business park will help save foreign exchange. Most Malawians who used to travel outside to buy foreign materials will no longer do so because these products will be locally stocked,” Masi said.

Mayor of Lilongwe City Dr. Desmond Bikoko said the business park, which will have a shopping complex, high class office spaces and villas, will support other facilities like a five-star hotel and conference center to be constructed nearby.

“People dealing in commercial activities here will basically find everything under one roof and these structures will beautify our city more,” Bikoko said.

He added that the facility will have shops selling building materials, decoration materials, furniture, and items for home use including clothing and shoes, car and auto-parts sales, electrical appliances just to mention a few.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Malawi, Shi-Ting Wang said the China-Lilongwe Grand Holding Corporation Limited Company are the investors of the Business Park.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of China-Malawi diplomatic relations. The achievements of bilateral relations are visible and tangible, and will give more support to Malawi in future,” Wang said.