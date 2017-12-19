By Brian Longwe

Lilongwe-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody Li Hao Yuan aged 28, Zyang Huang, 42, (Chinese nationals) Paul Mangwe, 32, and Tsogolani Samson, 27, for allegedly being found with of ivory.

Lilongwe Police station publicist, Kingsley Dandaula, old The Maravi Post that the law enforcers arrested the perpetrators in the late hours of 17 December this year after getting a tip-off from some patriots.

“A well wisher alerted officials from National Police Headquarters on Paul Mangwe and Tsogolani Samson’s plan to sell the protected items to their two chinese collegues.” said Dandaula.

Dandaula added that together with officials from the Department of National parks and Wildlife, and Lilongwe Police Wildlife crime investigation unit made a follow up on the matter and found the suspects with stolen ivory at their location in Area 3, Lilongwe.

“The officers managed to apprehend the perpetrators and recover ten pieces of ivory weighing about 21.54 kilograms equivalent to MK31,879,200.” added Dandaula.

The police publicist added that the suspects are soon expected to appear before court to answer charges of being found in illegal possession of protected species, a case contrary to Section 86(1) and 90 of the Malawi National Parks and Wildlife Act (NPWA) while further police investigations are underway.

The two suspects Li Hao Yuan and Zyang Huang belong to China, while Paul Mangwe hails from Ngolowindo village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Ngolowindo, Salima district and Tsogolani Samson resides from Gumulira village, T/A. Chimutu in Lilongwe.