Battle line has been drawn between the Mchinji residents and Chinese nationals over business operations, Maravi Post can reveal.

This is because the Chinese nationals are also carrying small scale businesses such as that of selling second hand clothes (Kaunjika) which is occupied by the district’s residents, according to our reliable source.



The development has angered the local business operators who petitioned the district council.

“We are buying our goods such plastic bags and kaunjika from the same Chinese nationals in their shops in Lilongwe. Surprisingly, the same Chinese nationals have flocked here doing the exact business we are doing,” said one of the local business operator..

According to the local business operators, they are now making less profit because of the conduct of the Chinese nationals.

The residents have therefore asked the council to stop the Chinese from operating their businesses in the villages through their petition.

They have also threatened to take a stern action if the grievances are not solved accordingly.

Mchinji district Human Resource Officer Martin Chigumato, while receiving the petition, asked the concerned group to give them more time for consultation with relevant authorities.

The development comes amid cordial relationship between Malawi and the Peoples Republic of China.