It was all joy and smiles at National Police headquarters in Area 30, Lilongwe on Monday when the Chinese government officially handed over 100 vehicles to Malawi Police Service through the Malawi government.

State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Malawi Police Service presided the handing over ceremony.

The vehicles, all white in colour, draped the Area 30 parade ground to the sight of a delightful audience.

The new vehicles comprise of two buses, three lorries, 10 minibuses, 10 station wagons, 15 saloons and 60 pickups.

The vehicles have been fitted with accessories for policing including ambers and communication radios.

The ambers will assist the vehicles to pass through traffic without difficulties as police officers rush to attend to emergencies. The radio communication sets will enable police officers to communicate with ease during operations.

Receiving the vehicles, Inspector General of Police Lexten Kachama said the vehicles have been donated with spare parts that are projected to last for two years, thus making maintenance of the vehicles less costly.

Kachama said the service had a serious problem of transportation because it had a small and old fleet of cars to meet policing needs in the country.

“Most police stations had mobility challenges and the few police stations that had vehicles spent huge amounts of money in maintaining them because they were procured long time ago,” Kachama said.

He added that transport and communication play a vital role in ensuring that people’s lives and their property are protected.

Kachama cited works like criminal investigations that involve a lot of mobility to be effectively and timely executed.

As one way of ensuring that the vehicles are properly managed and maintained, drivers and mechanics in the service have already undergone an induction on the same, according to the police chief.

“We have already issued directives on the management and maintenance of these vehicles. Any abuse will be met with serious sanctions,” Kachama said.