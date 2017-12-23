Chinese investors, owners of Sogecoa Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe who are set to construct Sogecoa Business Park in Blantyre have donated MK50 million to Blantyre City Council to help in promotion of sanitation and improve waste management.

Executive Vice President for Anhui Foreign Economic Construction (Group) Company Limited, Xia Fang presented the cheque to Mayor for Blantyre City Council, Wild James Ndipo on Tuesday during the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Sogecoa Business Park at Chichiri in Blantyre.

Speaking when he made the donation, Fang said the company decided to donate such an amount of money to Blantyre City Council as one way of cementing the cordial bilateral relationship existing between the two countries of China and Malawi.

“We are here today witnessing the ground breaking ceremony of Sogecoa Golden Peacock five – star hotel in Blantyre because the relationship of China and Malawi is solid. This year marks 10 years of the relationship hence our coming to invest in Malawi.

“We are giving out this money to contribute to the city’s efforts in sanitation and improve its waste management. We are very hopeful that the resources will go a long way in contributing to the city in carrying out the sanitation activities so that together we can realise a beautiful and clean city,” Xia pointed out.

The Executive Vice President commended the government of Malawi for the support it was rendering to both foreign and local investors in the country, particularly Chinese investments which was a clear testimony of sound bilateral relations.

Blantyre City Mayor, Wild James Ndipo expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for presenting such an amount of money to the city council, noting that it would not only help in making Blantyre clean but would also go a long way in attracting tourists to visit the beautiful city in the process making Malawi economically sound.

He assured that the council would use the money for its intended purpose.

President Professor Peter Mutharika who presided over the ceremony for the five star hotel project registered appreciation to the Chinese government for the support to Blantyre City Council, saying it was a symbol of good relationship his government has with foreign investments.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Henry Mussa said the Sogecoa had a very a very reputable record with the construction of such structures like the magnificent Bingu National Stadium, Parliament Building, Chitipa-Karonga road and Malawi University of Science and Technology in Thyolo.