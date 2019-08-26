LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-The Chinese Preacher Shou Ziang of Mobile Altar of Kingdom on Sunday confessed that Prophet T.B Jousha, the leader of Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) in Nigeria has the supernatural healing powers.

This follows the liberation from evil spirit of suicide which has been tormenting him over the past five years.

Ziang told the congregation monitored on SCOAN’s Emmanuel TV that upon visiting the church last week, Prophet T.B Jousha prophesied his three attempted suicide over financial, marriage, spiritual challenges he was facing.

“I came here as my last hope for three attempted suicide wanted to commit. This has been happening despite being managing my own ministry.

“The moment Prophet T.B Jousha prophesied it within the cloud then I went in front of the service for deliverance that afterwards my heart, body felt relieved. Only his touch, I got liberated. This is a true man of God living with us in this modern generation,” confesses Ziang.

He later told The Maravi Post which has been at the church for a week to get insights about SCOAN that his life has changed completely.

On doubts faithful have on the Prophet, Preacher Ziang said, “Prophet T.B Jousha is real Man of God sent to liberate his children from all sorts of satanic or evil bondage.

“T.B Jousha is true Prophet due to love of people, embraces people from all nations, feed people and treat them well when they visit the church, not corrupt and serious investment.

“ I want to grow my ministry church in China after I become his disciple that I reach more Chinese for the true living God through Prophet T.B Joshua”, discloses Ziang who started his ministry 2013.

The Maravi Post will keep on sharing supernatural testimonies encountered during the visit to SCOAN’s Lagos, Nigeria.