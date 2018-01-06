LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The police in Lilongwe have arrested 19 year old Shalif Bwanali for allegedly murdering 16 year old Atupele James on December 25 at Chinsapo in Lilongwe.

On December 28, residents around Chinsapo woke up to a shocking awakening after discovering the body of late Atupele in a pit latrine. She had been found with sharp stabbed wounds and had her bra tied around her neck.

“The mother of the deceased, Patuma James of Nsalandira Village, Traditional Authority Malili in Lilongwe, reported to police that the deceased left home on December 25 around 4:00 p.m. for a walk but never returned,” Kingsley Dandaula, Lilongwe Police Station Public Relations Officer said.

Unfortunately, according to the police; her body was discovered three days later in the pit latrine with the wounds and her bra tied around her neck which indicated foul play.

Postmortem which was conducted at the crime scene established that Atupele died due to strangulation and blood loss.

“We immediately initiated investigations into the case that we managed to arrest Shalif Bwanali who hails from Mwenye village, T/A Chikwewu in Machinga. After interrogation, the suspect confessed to have committed the crime.

“He is currently under police custody and is expected to appear in court to answer murder charges contrary to section 209 of Malawi’s Penal Code,” said Dandaula.