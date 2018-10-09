Chiradzuru MEC driver Chipolo smiles at MK1 million in Airtel Bandulo Bandulo’

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The on-going Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promotion continues to surprise many low income customers with the latest, Chiradzuru Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) driver Steve Chipolo came a millionaire.

Chipolo is among fourteen millionaires Airtel has created since the launch of the promotion two months ago.

He could not believe when Airtel officials called him during the seventh draw when Chipolo emerged a winner just encouraging other customers to patronise the promotion.

Norah Chavula Chirwa, Airtel Malawi Corporate and PR manager told journalists after the draw at its headquarters in the capital Lilongwe that the promotion will continue striving uplifting low-income customers.

Chavula Chirwa therefore encouraged subscribers to continue patronising the promotion.

Since its launch August 15, this year, low income customers have been emerging the winner.