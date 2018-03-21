CHITIPA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi environmental media fraternity has on Wednesday morning lost Ephraim Nyirenda through fatal road accident in the northern district of Chitipa.

According to official communication from the Karonga Diocese where the late Nyirenda was working for Tuntufye community radio station died on the spot.

Officials added that the accident happened at a place between Kapoka and Lufita.

“We have very sad news. Ephraim Nyirenda has been killed on a fatal road accident in Chitipa. The accident happened at a place between Kapoka and Lufita.

“He accompanied people from the 50-50 campaign in lilongwe. He was representing Nyika Media Club as a delegate. We will here more later. May the soul of our beloved Ephraim rest in peace,” reads the statement from the diocese.

Nyirenda death has shocked the entire media fraternity in Malawi considering his passion on environmental and agriculture reporting in Malawi.

He was a member of Association of Environmental Journalist (AEJ) in Malawi that last week participated in the long week Malawi Lake Basin Program training in Mangochi.

“Ladies and Gentlemen as AEJ we are deeply shocked to learn the death of Ephraim Nyirenda who traveled the longest distance to attend the Malawi Lake Basin Programme training in Mangochi that ended last Saturday.

“He commitment and passion cannot be over emphasized here, traveling from Karonga to Mangochi to be part of the training was a commitment of the highest degree to the group. Our condolences goes to his family and relatives during this most trying period. Rest in Peace” reads the condolence message from AEJ Secretary General Charles Mkoka