Northern Region based Super League side, Chitipa United says there will be no fear factor when facing Nyasa Big Bullets, at the soccer capital in Mzuzu Stadium. This is their first fixture in the TNM-sponsored league tournament, scheduled for this Saturday, 6th

May.

The rookies, who are popularly known as the Lions of Chitipa, earned promotion from the Simama Premier League Division on a dramatic last day of the season, following a 1-0 victory over Mchengbwatua United that tripped over Kapolo Stars by just one point.

Speaking in an interview with Maravi post, Chitipa United General Secretary Marshall Mwenechanya, said his team has nothing to lose going into the match, as they will be the underdog.

“We want to maintain the good run that we began in the premier league division into the super league. We will not be intimidated by the big stars that they possess on their side. We will just go out to play our normal game, and we have the belief to cause an upset,” Mwenechanya brimmed in confidence.

He further said that despite Bullets going into the match as heavy favorite to claim all the three points, his team has the psychological edge over them as on their side, the team has a power-coach, Kondwani Mwalweni, who masterminded Karonga United’s famous 1-0 win over BB last season, at the same venue.

But Big Bullets centre back maestro, George Nyirenda said his team is looking forward to the match, and that they expect nothing but victory.

“We are not underestimating Chitipa United, and we know its going to be a tough game as they are more familiar with our players than we are with them, but we still expect to emerge with three points after 90 hard fought minutes,” said Nyirenda.

Other eye-opening first day fixtures, include reigning champion’s Kamuzu Barrack vs Beforward Wanderers; Silver Strikers away to Wizards FC; and high spending rookies master security who face Dwanga United.