Chitipa United coach Kondwani Mwalweni said he is unfazed by his side’s poor start to the TNM Super League season, and remains confident that his club can avoid relegation.

After holding Nyasa Big Bullets to a goalless draw in their first fixture for a morale boosting start, the rookies have since been brought back down to earth, with three consecutive defeats to Premier Bet Wizards 2-0, a 4-0 thumping by Blantyre United, and last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Red Lions.

They currently lie second from bottom in the 16 team league, with just a solitary point to their name. What is worse, they are yet to find the back of the net in their 4 matches played so far.

But Mwalweni remains confident that his charges have what it takes to avoid relegation.

“It’s my responsibility as a coach to bream some self-confidence, and belief, knowing that it’s vital when playing football; and against Red

Lions, we were unlucky not to come away from the game with at least a point, but we failed to utilize our chances despite dominating the game,” he said.

He said despite having a good team that can compete against anyone in the league, finishing is the problem.

Chitipa United are next in action this Saturday; ironically against defending champions Kamuzu Barracks, who anchor the league table with zero points to their name, but have only played one game in the league due to Airtel Top Eight commitments.