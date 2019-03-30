Pictures of the source Gloria Masanza and the project output

By Gloria M’bwana

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Brains behind Chiwamba Initiative Project (CIP) have requested assistance of funds from well-wishers amounting to MK4.5 million to be used to complete construction of a learning infrastructure for under-five children in rural Lilongwe area where there are no Community Based Care Centre (CBCCs) to address the problem of long distance that school-going children are facing.

Chairperson for project Gloria Masanza made the plea through ‘Women in Media’ WhatsApp group where she also listed a number of material that are needed, such as roofing materials for the two-roomed classroom block and other finishing materials.

She explained that the construction of the infrastructure in question, a school block, located in the area of Group Village Headman Kamphata Village T/A Kamphata, already started and the project is at roofing level, of which half of it was already done.

CIP was established in 2012 with its membership comprising professionals such as media practitioners, doctors, accountants, among others, with passion for child welfare issues.

She explained that they choose to focus only at under five children because there are already many other organizations that work in various areas of need.

“We decided to look for the area that is less explored and settled for the under-five child education, which deals with ECD. We are mostly concerned about education,” she said.

Masanza revealed that CIP, whose aim is to enhance Early Childhood Development (ECD) focusing much on education for under privileged communities in rural areas of Malawi, currently, only targets Lilongwe rural areas, because most of its members conveniently reside in the capital city, but there plans to spread its outreach nationally.

Once the project is completed, the chairperson explained the infrastructure will have other positive impact apart from being an under-five child learning block.

The anticipation is that the block will serve various functions at community level just like other CIP project finished infrastructures that are serving as a centre for adult literacy education, meeting place for Area Development Committee (ADC), among other community activities.

CIP completed and handed over a similar project at Tiidi Village, T/A Chimutu in Lilongwe where they also facilitated the training of school caregivers.

Besides providing conducive learning environment, with the help of the community, CIP also ensures that children are provided with clean water and school meals in form of porridge for health and physical growth.

Well-wishers can channel their contributions through CIP treasurers, Suzgo Khuga or Nazerate Oris Chimenya or can make direct donation by depositing the funds into Chiwamba Initiative Account number 12785388, hosted at NBS Bank Crossroads branch.

“We shall be grateful for any amount that is going to be donated for the cause,” concluded said.