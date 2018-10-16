HARARE-(MaraviPost)-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson and Deputy Chief Secretary of Presidential Communications George Charamba has said that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is being treated for an illness which was caused by the White City explosion in Bulawayo before elections.

Charamba said that the Vice President had been unable to receive full medical treatment due to the fact that he was heavily involved in campaigning as well as in setting up government after the July 30 harmonised elections. Speaking to The Herald, Charamba said,

“Alongside VP Mohadi, Mai (Oppah) Muchinguri-Kashiri, General Engelbert Rugeje, Cde Mabel Chinomona and scores of other security personnel, General Chiwenga and his family were affected by the White City bombing incident.

“It happened in the middle of elections so it was not possible for him to go for a thorough medical examination. After the elections, we had pressure of forming a new Government and again he couldn’t go out for that examination. His wife, as you may be aware, went for medical treatment alongside other officials. A decision was then taken that now that elections are behind us, and also that the new Government has been constituted, the General should now go for a thorough medical examination.”

Charamba also said that Vice President has been living with a bullet lodged in his lungs from before independence.

“Apart from the White City Stadium injury, the General was injured towards (the) ceasefire in the Chiduku area in Hwedza and for a long time, he had a bullet lodged in his lung. There is that historical problem yavagara vainayo over and above what happened at White City Stadium. That then made it urgent for him to then get that thorough medical attention I am talking about.”