Ministry of Health has confirmed that cholera outbreak death toll in the country has risen form four to five.

This follows the death of one more person on Tuesday, while 11 new cases have been recorded in the capital city and that there 15 people in the cholera treatment quarantine.

Cumulatively, the number of those who have died to cholera in the capital is now five since November 2017.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango said the patient who died on Tuesday had delayed to report to a cholera camp after the relations opted for a private clinic.

“The deceased , with aid of relatives, first went to a private clinic. He did not receive enough treatment and the problem persisted and he died when he tried to seek help at cholera camp,” Malango said.

The ministry has insisted that the situation is under control.

Tanzania and Zambia are also grappling with Cholera forcing the latter to ban public gatherings including closures of schools and churches.

Malawi Health Equity Network (Mhen) Executive Director George Jobe earlier called on government to increase efforts and implement measures that will see to it that the disease is controlled other than wait for the situation to worsen.

He urged the Malawi government to borrow ideas from neighbouring countries on how they are tackling the disease citing Zambia which has banned hand shaking and public gatherings.

The outbreak from December 2015 to September 2016 claimed 58 lives with 1786 cases recorded.