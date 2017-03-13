Neighbouring Mozambique last week identified three cases of cholera and has brought renewed fears of cholera outbreak among travelers, and some parts of the districts in the southern region of Malawi that shares borders with Mozambique.

According to a health ministry document dated 11 March, 2017, and signed by the Chief of Health Services in the Ministry of Health Dr. Charles Mwansambo, three people are being treated as cholera suspected patients at Gaga Health Center in Changoima which is situated close to Chikwawa district.

Dr. Mwansambo further said the patients tested positive to cholera using Rapid Diagnostic Testes (RDTs).

“The affected area is Moatize in Tete in Mozambique, which is a popular destination township for shopping by travellers and communities surround some parts of Malawi’s southern region districts such as Chikwawa and Mwanza,” Dr. Mwansambo said.

However, Mwansambo said his ministry, together with the Mozambican counterpart, are working to ensure that the disease does not spread.

Mwansambo therefore asked travellers and people in the surrounding communities to exercise great caution, and to practice hygiene, such as washing hands before touching or eating food, washing hands after going to the toilet and washing hands after coughing or sneezing. This is a good way to prevent the disease or the spread of disease.

Cholera has not been identified in Malawi in this year’s rainy season. Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacteria called vibrio cholera, and can kill person infected with the virus in hours when they are not treated early.