Karonga health officials on Tuesday confirmed the death of one person over cholera outbreak in the district.

According to the district environmental health officer Lewis Tukula, four people are also battling for their lives at the hospital due the disease.

Tukula said two cases were identified at Iponga health center on Sunday while three at Kaporo health center on Tuesday morning.

The district environmental health officer said the deceased was among the three patients admitted at Kaporo health center.

The disease is reported to have hit neighboring Tanzania especially in Kyela district where many Malawians are doing their businesses.

The district health officials said they are doing everything to control the spread of the disease.

“We are carrying sensitization campaign across the district especially on the northern part where chances are high,” said Tukula.

However, it has been disclosed that the district have no enough equipments to deal with the disease hence appealing for a help to government and non governmental organisations.

Currently, the disease has been also identified in Nsanje and Chikwawa districts.