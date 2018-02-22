The Ministry of Health has finally dispatched cholera vaccines to Karonga, the worst hit district in the raging outbreak which has affected 478 and killed six people in 13 districts so far.

The life-saving consignment arrived in the shoreline district, which has registered 266 cases and four deaths, last week.

According to acting district health officer Phenius Mfune, the self-immunisation campaign begins today in cholera-prone zones along the northern shoreline of Lake Malawi.

“We have received 108 000 vaccines of cholera against about 800 000 people in cholera hot spots. The vaccine will not be for everyone, but we will only target people living in fishing villages and schools,” he said.

Mfune urged people to continue practising sanitation and hygiene as the vaccination alone cannot curb cholera outbreak.

Paramount Chief Kyungu thanked government for procuring the cholera vaccine and urged Karonga District Council “to do everything possible”—including banning sales of ready-made food—to contain the spread of cholera.

“Cholera is a shame to our district. Please let us join hands with the government to avoid this in the future,” he said.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango said government has procured the cholera vaccines in collaboration with World Health Organisation and different partners.

Mangochi and Nkhata Bay are also earmarked to get the cholera vaccine.