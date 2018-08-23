By Lusekero Mhango

The Football Association of Malawi has appointed Maggie Chombo Sadik as the first woman Head Coach of the Malawi National Women’s Football Team.

Chombo Sadik, who is the only female holder of a CAF A coaching license in Malawi, will be in charge of the team at the forthcoming Council of Southern Africa Football Associations – Cosafa Women Championship in South Africa next month.

The former international will lead a seven-member technical panel and will be deputized by Abel Mkandawire as First Assistance Coach and former Flames international Andrew Chikhosi as Second Assistant Coach.

She said in an interview that she was ready for the challenge.

“I feel honoured to be given this opportunity to coach the national team. It is a dream for every coach to manage a national team of their country and I don’t take this for granted.

“I am excited to be the first woman to be in charge of national team in Malawi and I will do my best to deliver,” she said.