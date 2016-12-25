Fellow Malawians,

On a day Christians worldover commemorate and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, I would like to wish everyone of you a merry and fruitful Christmas.

It is an undeniable fact that Christmas has over the centuries become probably the most notable universal celebration as such it brings together people of all creeds.

The unity aspect of this day should remind us that what matters most in this period are virtues of Love and Peace.

Let us always remember to share our love with others during our respective festive programs. Consumerism and self-serving traits should only come secondary to what really matters.

Be responsible and mindful of others by giving everyone a chance to enjoy just like you.

Once again Merry Christmas to you all

May God bless mother Malawi and bless us all!!