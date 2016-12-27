Mary and I, with pride, thankfulness, confidence and conviction, join His Excellency Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi and the First Lady, Madame Dr. Gertrude Mutharika, in wishing all Malawians a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous 2017.

As we celebrate Christmas with humble hearts, let us prepare for the dawn of the year 2017 with positive thoughts of optimism by embracing the three development pillars of Patriotism, Hard work and Integrity as advanced and championed by Our President and Leader, Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika. As a nation, we all yearn for development, which is, just like the10 biblical Commandments, not a multiple choice exercise. Whichever pillar we embrace and live by as individuals or collectively, let us realise that by so doing, we have joined in the exodus towards development.

For us to achieve greatness in whatever endeavor we choose to pursue, we must bear in mind that doing the things we have done in the same way over and over again, will produce the same results we have gotten before, hence the need to change our attitude, approach and practice if we desire a different, progressive and positive result.

With choices abound, there is great merit in simplicity. We cannot predict with absolute certainty what the New Year will bring, but if it brings with it challenges we have faced in the past, it will find a resolved man in Our President who is prepared to venture into the unchartered terrain and prove to the World that the mind of the master is the master of his mind.

To those of us tasked to steer reforms, our choice of whether to manage our time and resources, produce quality reports or diligently follow through all quality control measures in our work places, will determine the speed at which transformation takes place. Let us focus on bringing about a positive change that will impact on the 17 million Malawians.

The festivities of this sacred month of December and the year which is just around the corner, has always been a festival of peace and quality family time, but let us all realise the opportunity that this time offers as a moment that binds all of us together as Malawians. Let the jingle bells ring and remind us that Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace was born in Bethlehem and as Christians, let us come together in joy and relate to one another as brothers and sisters.

As the gateman at King George’s palace in 1939 responded to the King as he reached out to him asking for his torch before setting out into the dark, I echo the same and say ” Go out into the darkness and put your hand of God; that shall be to you, better than light and safer than the unknown way”. May the Almighty hand guide and uphold us all.

May God Bless Mother Malawi, Our Leader and All Malawians within and abroad.