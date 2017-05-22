The Church and Society, an organization of the Synold of Livingstonia, this week asked the Portuguese company, Motal Engil to immediately compensate Abraham Siliwonde, one of its employee’s who lost his eye sight, while working at Kayerekera Uranium Mine, in Karonga district.

Siliwonde, a father of five children, was working as a guiding dumpers carrying high-grade uranium ore, with Motal Engil, which was subcontracted by Paladin Africa Limited.

However, while on duty, he developed eye sight problems. According to Chief Ophthalmologist at Lions Sight First Eye Hospital in Lilongwe, Dr Joseph Msosa, this was due to uranium radiation.

On account of the condition, the company fired him and gave him MK75,000 ($150), as a retirement package.

“I started feeling intense heat from the lumps of uranium ore, and the next day, I would pass yellowish urine and start feeling malaria symptoms,” Siliwonde explained.

Siliwonde said the package was not from Motal Engil but Paladin Africa Limited.

“I was supposed to be given a larger package, but the General Manager for International Affairs Greg Walker, at the mining company said the company could not give me full package, because I was not their direct employee,” he said.

Speaking to members of the press, after visiting Siliwonde’s house, Paul Mvula, the project officer for Tonse Tipindule mining project, which is financed by Tilitonse through Norwegian Church Aid, said his organization wants justice to prevail.

Mvula wondered why government is failing to help the victim despite having overwhelming evidence.

“Through the project, we shall make sure that Motal Engil compensate Siliwonde,” said Mvula.

Siliwonde who took his case to the Industrial Court, yielded nothing. He thanked the organization for the decision to help him.

He said he is leaving a tough life because he has nobody to depend on.

“The package I received, I used for medication. I was the only person supporting my family,” said Siliwonde.

Motal Engil is yet to issue a comment on the matter.