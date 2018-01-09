By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi central region’s Seventhday Adventist Church (SDA) Youth Ministry has been challenged to advance youth empowerment if the nation is to make meaningful developmental strides.

The call comes amid of government’s efforts of empowering youth active participation in development.

The Vice Coordinator for the ministry in Lilongwe City Zone, Comrade Patrick Ndovie observed that religious leaders fail to encourage their youth members to practice on ground what they are taught in churches, the thing that influences the youths to be unproductive.

Ndovie explained that development plans of a nation hide in the minds of the youths who are both spiritually and physically transformed.

He made the remarks on Saturday, January 6, at Golgota SDA congregation when the ministry was warding 35 successful youths who completed their 2017 Annual Youth Training Programs (AYTP) at the local church.

Ndovie added that the ministry organises regular trainings in all SDA congregations worldwide with the aim of imparting leadership skills to the tender-aged people.

“If we don’t train our children to be responsible citizens, then we are spoiling them for good. So our ministry is not in line with that, we want the youth society to be transformed for the benefit of our country.” Ndovie explained.

Golgota SDA church Youth leader Masauko Khonje therefore commended the Ministry on its operations saying that for the five years of its existence at the local church from 2012, a handful youths have realised their key responsibilities towards development.

Khonje said, “Let me take this opportunity to call upon everyone who wishes the best for the country, to come and join with friends in order to build a strong and conducive environment around us.”

Lizi Thondoya, one of the 2017 AYTP outstanding candidates told The Maravi Post that the country should expect the great results from her team.

The christian platform has further encouraged religious leaders and parents to take part in modelling children to be proactive in both holistic and human development activities.

The SDA church Youth Ministry was established in 1879 with a key purpose of spreading the Gospel through activities such as; environmental management, charity works and Youth empowerment through Vocational training.