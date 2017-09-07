BLANTYRE, Sept 6, 2017—Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM, will showcase its latest digital capabilities across mobile and data platforms at this year’s Annual Lakeshore Conference of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM)-Malawi Group.

Under the theme; “Internet of Things: Big Data Maximization,” this year’s lakeshore conference will take place in Mangochi from September 14 to 17, 2017.

TNM has partnered CIM as the official mobile and ICT partner of the conference and has contributed towards hosting the event.

Speaking during the cheque presentation, the company’s Chief Officer- Consumer Services Daniel Makata, said his company felt obliged to support CIM because of the remarkable role it plays in promoting Malawi’s economic development.

“Marketing is a growing branch of business science, and in Malawi, the recent reorganization of the profession under the umbrella of CIMB has excited both young and seasoned practitioners to demonstrate their potential in helping grow businesses through deployment of communication strategies and tactics. We are therefore proud to be associated with the progress that marketers under CIM are making and pledge our long-term support,” he said.

Makata said during the indaba, his company will discuss the benefits of its various network upgrades, which have ushered in a new era of digital communications powered by the pioneering and integrated mobile network and ICT service provider.

The upgraded network platform has been designed to contribute towards making their work more efficient and reliable. Overall, the network will result in cost of business communication becoming affordable and easily manageable, and it is expected marketers to become the champions of maximizing from the efficiencies our network is offering.

In his remarks CIM President Michael Khomani thanked TNM for the support towards the hosting of the conference.

He said his organization was not surprised to get this year’s assistance because the company has been a long-time partner in both financial support and participation of its members of staff.