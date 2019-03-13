Blantyre- March 13, 2019– Realizing the importance of digital marketing in promoting businesses Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) Malawi is conducting training for businesses scheduled to take place from March 28-29, 2017 at Game Haven Lodge.

CIM – Malawi Chapter General Secretary Isabel Kachinjika who also Heads the Training and Development Committee said all is set for the Digital Marketing training which is expected to attract seasoned marketers from different parts of the country.

The training will be conducted by Gravity, a subsidiary of Virtual Solutions, who bring with them a wealth of knowledge in the area of digital marketing.

“One of the mandates of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) Malawi is to ensure that marketers in Malawi are equipped with the relevant skills and knowledge for them to make a meaningful impact in their profession. It goes without saying that digital marketing has become an integral part of how businesses communicate and engage with their customers. This is why we have decided to facilitate this training,” said Kachinjika.

Kachinjika said Digital marketing enables businesses to create a competitive advantage through targeted communication while also providing the customer a platform to engage the organization.

“This training aims at enabling organizations and businesses to maximise the power of digital marketing in order to increase their visibility, relevance and build customer loyalty. There are many benefits to digital marketing as compared to traditional marketing which include the ability to target campaigns to a specific audience, a platform for customers to immediately respond to the advert and more reasonable costs per thousand. Moreover, with digital marketing you find the customers where they are; on the mobile phone, laptop or computer,” she said

Moving forward Kachinjika said CIM –Malawi will continue to look at the market trends and member training needs with the aim of offering more training throughout the year.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for participants to learn new skills and experiment with new techniques which can transform their organizations and personal businesses,” she noted.

The training content includes Formulating Social Media Strategy, Formulating Social Media Policy, Building Community Relationships & Engagement on Social Media among others