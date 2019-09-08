CISANET calls for more action to reduce Malawi’ stunting from 37% to 10%

NKHOTAKOTA-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Civil Society Agriculture Network (CISANET) this week urged stakeholders in the nutrition sector to do more in reducing Malawi’s stunting growth from 37% to 1o%.

The call comes amid several intervention in the sector but stunting remains a challenge to deal with the country.

CISANET Executive Director Pamela Kuwali told The Global Day of Action for nutrition gathering in Nkhotakota that the nation remains behind to uplift stunting rate.

Kuwali observed that much as several intervention have been initiated across the country, the challenge remains high.

“The Global Nutrition Report for 2016 for 2016 acknowledges the need for a social and political commitment for translating nutrition related plans, policies and programs to practical action.

Achieving the right to food and optimal nutrition outcomes at all levels is highly dependent on how government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the private sector, Civil Society Organizations and the general public are reflecting their commitment in implementing the policies”, Kuwali says.

She urges; “All stakeholders need to understand and appreciate the fact that achieving the right to food and good nutrition are multi-faceted issues that demands the participation of other sectors in implementation”.

Echoing on the same Civil Society Organisation Nutrition Alliance (CSONA) board chairperson Julita Manda said much work is needed to reduce stunting growth saying its not pleasing the nation.

In her response Chief Director in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and water development Dr. Yanira Mtumanyama admit the challenge but was quick to say government was in full support to reduce stunting.

“Its possible to reduce stunting up to 10% but its all stakeholders responsibility. We just need to put enabling policy and legal framework that will guide the sector which government has develop waiting Malawi Parliament approval.

This year’s Global Day of Action for Nutrition was under the theme, “Promote the right to food and good nutrition…it is everyone’s responsibility