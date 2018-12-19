CISANET National Director Pamera Kuwali

By Grace Dzuwa

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Civil Society Agriculture Network (CISANET) has emphasized the need for the country to have effective national agriculture policy with investment plan.

This was observed during a working conference on implementation of policy on Wednesday in the capital Lilongwe as a tool for local authorities

Speaking with CISANET National Director Pamera Kuwali said that the implementation of the policy must have investment plan saying that it has got four programs including policies, institutions and coordination, resilience issues among the small holder farmers, production and productivity and also marketing.

“The aim of the meeting was to come up with the right policies as well as targeting all the district in Malawi not only the six district which attended the meeting”, said Kuwali.

She added that tool which was developed by the minister of agriculture in order to help people from all the district to assist them as they are budgeting in alignment with the MGDS3 which was being launched in 2016 by the state president.

Therefore it is a plea that the districts should play a role in order to introduce and also to achieve the objectives in the national agricultural policies

Next year’s budget will be based on this national agricultural tool in order to make progress.

Some of the districts which attended the meeting includes Kasungu, Mchinji, Lilongwe and Salima.