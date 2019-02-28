cannabis sativa (Indian Hemp)

MACHINGA-(MaraviPost)-The Machinga Police Station is keeping in custody a 24 year old man identified as Samuel Lipenga for allegedly found in possession of cannabis sativa contrary to Regulation 6 as read with section 19 of Dangerous Drugs Act.

During dawn hours of 28th February 2019, Police Officers were on check point at Machinga Roadblock and the suspect was traveling from Dwangwa to Zomba in a City Tours Bus Registration number BU 7217, Driven by Mamudi Mega aged 33 of kazingeni village Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu District.

Davie Sulumba, Machinga Police station spokesperson told The Maravi Post that upon arrival at Machinga Roadblock, Police Officers who were manning the roadblock started searching the bus and in the process they found 27 kilograms of loose cannabis sativa packed in the traveling bags.

This led to the arrest of the suspect.

“Police has also seized the weed and will be sent to Bvumbwe research station for examination and he will appear before court soon after investigations,” says Sulumba.

Samuel Lipenga hails from Likaka Village,Traditional Authority (T.A) Nkhumba in Phalombe District.