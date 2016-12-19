LILONGWE, security forces deployed to fight rebel groups have committed human rights violations against civilians, forcing thousands to flee to neighbouring Malawi.

Rights organisations said killing was the dominant type of violence with some civilians burnt alive and others shot dead. Other atrocities include sexual violence, abduction and family separation.

About 2 500 refugees have fled and settled at the Luwani Camp southwest Malawi and Kapise village along the Mozambique-Malawi border, Freedon

House said.

Some 85 percent of the refugees said they had been violated by the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (Frelimo) government forces.

The forces have been deployed to crack down on a rebellion by the opposition Mozambique National resistance (Renamo).

Frelimo and Renamo battled each other during a 16-year civil war that formally ended in 1992 after the death of over 1 million civilians.

Tensions between the parties have been escalating yet again since 2013 after a poll outcome that Renamo disputed.

“The government should end this violence against its own citizens, reign in its forces, and make a serious commitment to peace negotiations to end

this conflict,” said Lynn Fredriksson, Freedom House, director.