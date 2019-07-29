Likoma, July 24, 2019: Clean Likoma Initiative under the auspices of Likoma Island Conservation Foundation on Saturday launched a Clean Village Competition at Likoma Community Hall Ground in a bid to make the island plastic litter free.

“We are happy with the initiative and grateful to the young people who had pioneered the initiative. Plastic littering is not only an eyesore but it also poses a danger to our environment.

“It is everybody’s responsibility to make sure that all plastic materials go into bins that have been strategically positioned in our markets, offices, schools and all villages,” said Traditional Authority Mkumpha.

T.A. Mkumpha commended Likoma Island Conservation Foundation for the initiative which he said will remind communities of their responsibility to keep Likoma clean on their own.

Director for Likoma Island Conservation Foundation, Sarah Bee, said the initiative was launched to motivate residents to be aggressive in the disposal of plastic litter and keep their villages litter free.

“So far, we are overwhelmed with the response from village heads and their subjects in all the 12 villages.

“We want every person living or just visiting the island to understand that plastic littering is very bad for the beautiful environment that Likoma Island is and that it is everybody’s duty and responsibility to take care of the environment,” said Bee.

On his part, Coordinator for Clean Likoma Initiative, Davie Kacholola, expressed optimism in the competition’s ability to bring mindset change towards the littering malpractice.

“I am very hopeful that gradually residents will understand that plastic littering is not good. As you might be aware, these plastic materials are not biodegradable.

The cleanest village will get MK100 000, the cleanest market will pocket MK50, 000 while the cleanest household will get MK20, 000,” Kacholola said.

To ensure learners understand and embrace clean practices from a tender age, the initiative was extended to schools.

Apart from the prize money, the initiative has bought dustbins and erected them in all primary schools, markets, villages, health centres and other institutions.

Parliamentarian for Likoma Constituency, Ashems Christopher Songwe who was guest of honour at the function, said he was glad that the islanders have taken lead in fighting plastic littering.