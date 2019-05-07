By Chikumbutso Crespo Mafupah, MEC Stringer

Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) has cautioned party monitors in Rumphi district to be vigilant and knowledgeable with the Election Day processes, as one way of ending the existing rigging allegations.

Speaking during training for party monitors in the district Monday, CMD Programs officer Deborah Mitawa said party monitors play a huge role in ensuring the credibility of elections a thing which brings confidence in the electoral process.

“We believe it is very important to have party monitors, these people helps a lot in monitoring the elections process on the voting day. As well as reducing human errors on the polling day” explained Mitawa

According to Mitawa if a party monitor is knowledgeable with the Election Day processes He has a right to come in whenever he notices some strange malpractices and demand explanation a thing which helps to deter manipulation and enhance transparency.

Commenting to the remarks Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and UTM monitors said the training is of importance and it has enlightened them on the changes in this year’s elections process.

“Today we have been outlined of some carelessness which do happen because a party monitor is not vigilant or present during the polling day,”

“Things like mispronunciation of numbers, error in writing figures A thing which can be avoided if the monitor is active,” explained Mwachiwiska Mkandawire of DPP

With funding from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Centre for Multiparty Democracy is expected to conduct party monitors across the country as on way of ensuring that there shall be transparency and accountability during the 2019 tripartite elections