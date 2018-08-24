LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Centre for Democracy (CMD), a representative of political parties in Parliament expressed optimism that the passed Political Parties Act will be gazetted before the next year’s tripartite elections.

The assurance comes after seven months have elapsed after President Peter Mutharika assented the bill into law.

According to CMD, the Act intends to bring sanity of political parties operation in the country for promotion of democracy.

Among other key components in the including disclosure of sources of funds, de-register and register of political parties.

Addressing the news conference on Thursday in the capital Lilongwe, CDM Executive Director Kizito Tenthani said the country’s authority was ready with the Act to be gazetted.

Tenthani disclosed that the ministry of justice was still making further consultation on the law before its fully implemented.

He therefore observed that once the law is put into use, will sanitize political parties operation in the country.

“Very shortly, the Minister of Justice will gazette the law into full usage before the elections. What has remained is the minister to appoint a date for gazette. This is based on numerous feedback interactions we have had with our office.

“This is the law which will sanitize political parties operations. We don’t want every Jim and jack to own political parties while on the other side making the law friendly to the nation, ” assures Tenthani.

Last month Justice Minister, Samuel Tembenu assured the nation that the Political Parties Act, will be gazetted before the next year’s tripartite elections.

Tembenu said he would soon be meeting with leaders of political parties to ensure that they are ready for the law to come into effect.

“I did not want to just appoint the date (for gazetting) before political parties are ready. I would like to have a meeting with them first. But I can assure you it will be done before the elections,” Tembenu said.

The Political Parties Act, which will replace and old Political Parties Registration and Regulation Act, spells requirements that parties must meet in order to be registered and what they must do to avoid being de-registered.