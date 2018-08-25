By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi national football team head coach Roony Van Geneugden has named a squad of local based players which will go into camp on Sunday to start preparations for a 2019 Africa Cup of Nationd qualifier against Morocco on 7th September.

RVG will name the list of foreign based players on Tuesday next week.

He has given a maiden call up to TNM Super League leading scorer Stain Dave of TN Stars while Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder Henry Kabichi returns to the Flames setup after almost four years on the side lines.

The Belgian tactician has also included two Under-20 youngsters in defenders Charles Petro of NMC Bullets Reserves and Hadji Wali of Silver Strikers.

Defender Precious Sambani and striker Peter Banda were supposed to be on the list but are out in Belgium for trials while Jack Chiona has been ruled out with an injury.

The team will camp at Mpira Village in Blantyre.

The following is the full squad

GOALKEEPERS

1. Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers

2. Charles Thom – Dwangwa

3. Rabson Chiyenda – NMC Bullets

DEFENDERS

1. Stanley Sanudi – Be Forward Wanderers

2. John Lanjesi – NMC Bullets

3. Peter Cholopi – Be Forward Wanderers

4. Chembezi Denis – Be Forward Wanderers

5. Gomezgani Chirwa – CIVO Sporting Club

6. Ian Chinyama – TN Stars

7. Charles Petro – NMC Bullets Reserves

8. Haji Wali – Silver Strikers

9. Trevor Kalema – Silver Strikers

MIDFIELDERS

1. Chimwemwe Idana – NMC Bullets Reserves

2. Alfred Manyozo Jnr – Be Forward Wanderers

3. Mike Mkwate – NMC Bullets

4. Rafick Namwera – Be Forward Wanderers

5. Levison Maganizo – Silver Strikers

6. Henry Kabichi – NMC Bullets

STRIKERS & WINGERS

1. Felix Zulu – Be Forward Wanderers

2. Chiukepo Msowoya – NMC Bullets

3. Patrick Phiri – NMC Bullets

4. Righteous Banda – NMC Bullets

5. Gustin Simukonda – Moyale Barracks

6. Raphael Phiri – CIVO Sporting Club

7. Khuda Muyaba – Silver Strikers

8. Stain Davie – TN Stars