HARARE-(MaraviPost)-There was commotion during the burial ceremony of Madam Marufu Mbuya – mother to Zimbabwe’s ex-first lady, Grace Mugabe as a big cobra was reported to have appeared from nowhere while proceeding was on going.

According to a witness who shared the video online, a cobra snake disrupted the service just as ex-President Mugabe was giving his speech.

The speech was briefly interrupted as some men were seen chasing the cobra snake which caused a panic among the guests.

Some villagers said the snake belonged to an unnamed family member of Mrs Mugabe who intentionally brought it to the burial to cause unrest.

Meanwhile, at the Funeral, the former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe opened up on how he started a love affair with his wife Grace, who was his secretary.

Mugabe, while speaking at the funeral of his mother-in-law, revealed that he just grabbed and kissed Grace, and it marked the beginning of their romantic relationship, reports New Zimbabwe.

At the funeral which was held at the couple’s Blue Roof Harare home, Grace looked surprised when the 95-year-old shared that he just kissed her and decided she loved him too because she had not resisted his overtures.