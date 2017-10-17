LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The Lilongwe entertainment facility Cockpit Entertainment Limited on Saturday donated MK300,000 to the ongoing Think Pink Malawi breast cancer awareness campaign.

The donation was made along the sidelines of this year’s cancer awareness walk from Parliament Building to Lilongwe Wildlife Centre.

This was part of Cockpit’s contribution toward the initiative in which Think Pink Malawi, in conjunction with International Women Association of Malawi (IWAM) this week started events to bring awareness on breast cancer; and will run through out the month of October.

Launched in 2014 by the former Miss Malawi Brandina Khondowe, the initiative runs under the theme “early detection of cancer is key for survival.”

Cockpit Managing Partner, Martin Mkasala told The Maravi Post that the donation aims to bring success of the campaign.

Khondowe lauded the company for the timely financial support and said the resources will contribute to the buying manmogram machinery, which are very important in screening exercises.

The Think Pink founder disclosed that the October 21 event in Salima, will cost the group MK2million; there is therefore the need for more partners to come in to support.

“Our hope is to bring awareness to communities of Chief Khombedza in Salima that do not have access to mainstream breast cancer awareness messages. Breast and cervical cancer screening will be offered for free at the event,” said Khondowe.

This year’s cancer awareness walk attracted lawmakers, government officials, Lilongwe residents, and was spiced by Mizu Band and Patience Namadingo songs.

Since 2014, Think Pink has reached out to about 5,000 women with a total of 2,000 women physically examined and 50 sent for further diagnostic testing at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.