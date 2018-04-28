LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There is coincided Presidential arrival events today Saturday as President Peter Mutharika is expecting to land home from his two weeks commonwealth meeting in the United Kingdom.

The plane carrying the President Mutharika is expected to touch down at Kamuzu International Airport at 16:00hrs.

While on the same today Former president Joyce Banda is also expected to arrive n via Chileka International Airport in Blantyre from south Africa

The former Malawi leader JB announced her come back home early this week after a four-year self-imposed exile following he defeat to 2014 elections.

The Malawi Police has insisted that the warrant of arrest on JB for corrupt charges remains despite lapsing a year after it was issued.

The nation is yet to witness on what will happen for former leader JB upon arrival.