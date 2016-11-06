Suspected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets in Karonga are said to have provoked the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters when they torched MCP flags at Mwenilondo primary school ground.

MCP planned to hold its football trophy at the ground and decorated the venue with the party’s flags.

However, frustrated DPP cadets stormed the area and started torching the MCP flags according to Karonga district MCP chairman Emanuel Nkhoma.

“MCP supporters in the area told us that the DPP cadets are the ones behind this,” said Nkhoma.

The MCP district chairman disclosed to Maravi Post that his men went to the house of one of the suspects demanding their flags and took one of his goats after failing to produce back their flags.

“We took a goat from the DPP supporter and killed it as part of our revenge,” said Nkhoma.

“However, the police arrested two of my people who forcibly took the goat and killed it, but as the party we bailed them out after paying K30, 000 as charged,” he added.

DPP officials are yet to issue a comment on the matter.

Meanwhile the MCP chairman said they have also asked the police to let the DPP officials give them back their flags.

Recently, the two parties exchanged bad words in the same district during the elevation of Traditional Authority Mwilang’ombe to Senior Chief.