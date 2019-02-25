LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Some foreign investors who showed interest in local industrial hemp have switched attention to other countries since Malawi is yet to legalize production.

Director of Sikelela Commodities Malawi, the agency that coordinates foreign investors in the country, Peter Billet said for example, SAGE Investments has turned to South Africa to trade.

“Some have gone to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe and South Africa where they have been licensed; but they have indicated that they will come back somewhere in June if all goes well,” he said.

Meanwhile, lawmaker Boniface Kadzamira, who moved a motion to allow parliament legalize the crop, says bureaucracy is costing the nation much on the matter.

He has expressed optimism that parliament will pass the bill as the house meets next month.

“When I presented the motion in parliament, minister of justice advised that I give him the bill to go through it.

He promised to bring it back in parliament during the mid-year budget review. I hope he will live up to his words,” said Kadzamira.

Debate on legalizing marijuana began some 18 years ago when former UDF lawmaker Joe Manduwa challenged parliament to create an opening for commercialization of the crop.