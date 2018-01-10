Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs has described fall armyworms’ invasion of Dedza district and recent hailstorms as devastating.

Addressing a gathering in T/A Kamenyagwaza’s jurisdiction after visiting crop fields affected by the fall armyworms and hailstorms that hit most parts of Group Village Head (GVH) Nkungumbe’s area, Clement Chinthu Phiri, said the situation was far much shocking.

“It is very likely that food insecurity will be the order of the day in this part of Dedza, but there is no need to despair, as a Department responsible, we will work hand in hand with the District Agricultural [Development] Office, the Council and chiefs to see how best we can assist the affected families,” said Phiri, who is also Secretary to the Vice President.

District Agricultural Development Officer (DADO) Osmond Chapotoka said in GVH Nkungumbe’s area alone, 139 hectares of crops which include maize, tomatoes and irish potatoes, have been affected by hailstorms that struck a week ago, causing great damage to leaves so much that it would be a miracle for the crops to develop, having been infested with fall armyworms last month.

“A total of 379 hectares of crops have been affected in T/A Kamenyagwaza’s area, affecting a total of 1264 people. There is a need for farmers to plant drought resistant crops such as sweet potatoes and cassava,” said Chapotoka, adding that his office has started distributing pesticides to farmers to counter the pests, which are also known as caterpillars.

He however, appealed for more assistance from the donor community, saying the amount of pesticides needed is beyond his office’s financial muscle.

Following the invasion of the caterpillars; In December last year, President Peter Mutharika declared 20 of the country’s 28 districts disaster areas. The fall armyworms have damaged crops of about 140,000 farming families in the affected districts, since November last year.

A preliminary report about Dedza hailstorms indicate that a person died in Kapenuka Village whereas one is battling for her life in Ng’ona Village [both under T/A kamenyagwaza] after sustaining serious injuries.

Below is the commissioner’s visit in pictures and the damage caused by the fall armyworms and hailstorms