Commonwealth celebrate 70th anniversary

By Tione Andsen

Commonwealth members continue to share common value, interest, human race and promoting democracy as equal partners.

British High Commission Charge d’ Affaires, Gary Leslie, said this Monday in Lilongwe during the 70th anniversary of the foundation of Commonwealth

He said Commonwealth member should strive to promote common values in order to move forward as a grouping.

“Commonwealth is the partnership of 53 countries belong together. Wee hoping to broaden and widening a number of scholarship for the people of Malawi,” Leslie added

He said Malawi is equal partner among 53 countries and urged it to continue participating in Commonwealth activities to promote international relationships with all member states.

Leslie pointed out that UK is the largest bilateral donor through the Department of International Development (DFID) providing support to Malawi in the sectors of education, health care and democracy.

He promised to continue offering more young Malawians to study in United Kingdom more than last year since we have realized that there is a lot of potential among the youth.

The Charge d’ Affaires said UK would continue to be an activist, responsible Chair in office, committed to strengthening and renewing the Commonwealth through its three pillars, the secretariat, member states and organisations and networks.

“An example of our ongoing commitment, we will be opening nine new posts in Commonwealth countries including two in southern Africa, Eswatini and Lesotho,” he disclosed.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Emmanuel Fabiano said every member of commonwealth such as Canada, UK, New Zealand and Australia offer scholarships to member states to apply to study.

He said the underline commonwealth principles is that member states could benefit from each other from education, trade, economy and tourism.

Mana/tha