Karonga, February 28, 2019: Communities from Traditional Authority Kilupula in Karonga have taken to task Kasikizi Coal Mine for failure to bring development to the area, years after the company started mining activities in the district.

During a two-hour round table discussion organized by Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) of Karonga Diocese on Monday, the community, led by chiefs, called for a meeting outlining development projects needed in the area.

Presenting the grievances, Village Headman Lenson Mwenenguwe said despite mining activities at the site, the company has not shown commitment to discuss what people would get in return.

He said communities are worried that mining activities are taking place close to a school, thereby disturbing learners’ education due to heavy mining machines and explosives.

“The company has dug several pits close to a school which is posing threat to the pupils. Apart from this, they even promised to build us a bridge but up to now there is nothing. This is taking people for granted.

“Furthermore, no Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the company and the community on what the company will do for us. We feel the company should come out clear on that because the mine is on our land,” said Mwenenguwe.

Speaking on behalf of Karonga District Council, Frankline Mtambo questioned whether the company went through the district executive committee as an entry to the district because the council does not know of their existence.

However, one of the managers at Kasikizi, Malizgani Thindwa said the company understands needs of the people and accept that things did not go well in the first place, but insisted that the council is aware of the mine.

“As a company, we accept that things did not go well in the first place and agree with suggestions put forward such as the signing of MOU and construction of the bridge,” said Thindwa.

Karonga CCJP Project Officer, Vincent Winga said his organisation was so far impressed with the outcome of the meeting echoing sentiments about signing the MoU. He said such an agreement would help people to benefit from the mining company.