By Viciah Nasonh, MEC Stringer

Community participation has helped in increasing efforts to address issues affecting primary schools in Dedza district.

This is according to a survey conducted by Link Community Development that has shown a good performance among learners compared to past years where the communities were not actively participating in schools.

Speaking at a function organized by Link community Development on Tuesday, programs Director Dr Fritz Robert Kadyoma said Link has been implementing project in the country Dedza in particular called “onse mngofunika” helping the ministry of education science and technology in achieving quality education.

Kadyoma said they thought of introducing education standards in schools, a project that has been implemented by the teachers and communities following the trainings they provided and this has helped in increasing community participation from 22 percent to 60%.

As one way of coming up with solutions to quality education in the country, Link community development introduced a project called “onse mngofunika” mainly targeting those that are marginalized by giving them platforms to voice out their views in as far as education is concerned.

Speaking to journalist during the function organized by Link, programs director Dr Fritz Robert Kadyoma explained their project as a successful one following the high increase of community participation that has encouraged them saying they are amazed with the outcome of their baseline survey conducted in 2017.

Kadyoma said for along time, people who are extremely poor, those with albinism and disabled have been regarded as outcasts as individuals who cannot make decisions in their respective communities.

He added that Link community development visited all the 247 primary schools in Dedza when they were conducting their survey and they are motivated with the great improvement hence communities are now able to participate in school management programs including those who are marginalized.

However , he revealed that there are still some gaps that needs to be addressed ,saying the momentum they are taking will help to fill the gaps because they work with structures already available in schools.

Speaking on behalf of chiefs, Senior Chief Traditional Authority Kachere commended Link community development for introducing the project that will help all the 247 primary schools in Dedza to attain quality education hence every Conner of the community will now be able to participate in education.

Kachere added that as chefs they will conduct monitoring sessions in making sure that education standards are being followed and also they will respond positively to the challenges faced by school managements so that Dedza should keep on improving for the better.

In his Remarks Chief Education Officer in the directorate of basic Education Laurent Afonso welcomed the development and expressed gratitude attributed that as the ministry of education the have structures but could not have managed to train the communities due to resources.

He said the gesture showed by Link community development has helped the ministry and he has called on all the authorities to help in enhancing education in the country.

Dedza district has Been mentioned as one of the districts that are not doing better in its education, having high rate of drop outs and early marriages. However 2018 standard eight examination results has shown some improvement a development that has pleased education authorities.