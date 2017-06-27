Two members of the community police in Zomba, the eastern district of Malawi, on Saturday killed a man who they suspected had plans of stealing chickens.

Eastern region spokesperson Joseph Sauka, identified the deceased as 38-year old Belington Pindani.

“According to our source, the deceased allegedly broke into the house of Gift Rabson, with intent to steal chickens. The owner heard the noise and shouted for help,” said Sauka.

However, when two community police members who rushed to the scene tied up Pindani, then they started beat him to death.

The community police members thereafter, run and hid after noticing they had killed the suspect.

According to the eastern police spokesperson, the police took the body of the deceased to the hospital for post-mortem.

He said the post-mortem results showed that Pindani died due to internal bleeding sustained during the beating from the community police.

Meanwhile, police said they have launched a man hunt for the two community police who are now suspects in the death of Pindani.

The two will answer to murder charges, which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code if arrested.

Sauka identiefied the two as Joel and Maloya from Kaliyo Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mlumbe in the district.