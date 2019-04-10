DPP led government

By Darton Kamlesi

Politicians can indeed fool some people some of the time, but in the end, the chickens come home to roost.

The promises President Peter Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) made as part of his 2014 presidential campaign have returned to haunt his 2019 re-election bid.

The governing DPP on Sunday again launched the second Manifesto ahead of May 21 polls seeking a second mandate.

Looking into the Manifesto nothing serious that can achieved when one analyses what President Mutharika government has done for the past five years.

Mutharika achieved little in his tunure than what was promised in 2014 Manifesto. Why should he seek second mandate when all in all he has failed the nation?

After outlining some key promises President Mutharika and his party made to Malawians in 2014 but never fulfilled, I see no reason why these con artists should have compiled another manifesto.

Now that its in place , libraries should stock it in the section of fantasy fiction, the same section we find A Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings

Before you read the new 2019 DPP Manifesto, read some of the blue Lies in the 2014 Manifesto and make a right decision on May 21 polls;

1.We aim to double exports in the next five years.

2.We will re-establish food security for all Malawians.

3.The DPP government commits to sustain fertilizer subsidy for the poor in Malawi.

4.The DPP government will pursue Zero Tolerance on Corruption, Bribery, Fraud and Theft of government resources.

5.We will introduce Health Insurance for all public servants.

6.We will prioritize Education and aim to eliminate illiteracy by 2019.

7.No child should have to walk more than five kilometers to attend school.

8.A special Child and Youth Rehabilitation Fund will be developed to enable the children and youth from impoverished families have access to vocational training so as to equip them to become self-reliant.

9.The Teaching profession will be upgraded and make it an attractive service in Malawi.

10.The DPP government will provide “Total Security” to both persons and businesses in Malawi.

18.We will pass and implement a number of laws including a Law that will prevent sitting Members of Parliament from benefiting from increasing their own salaries and benefits.

19.The DPP government will reduce concentration of power in the presidency.

20. Appointment and removal of the Governor of the RBM, Director of the ACB, the Audit General, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Clerk of Parliament, Malawi Human Rights Commission Executive Secretary, the Malawi Law Commissioner, the Director General of the MBC, MACRA Director General, and the leaders of other accountability institutions shall be appointed on MERIT through a SPECIAL PUBLIC APPOINTMENTS COMMITTEE.

21.The DPP government will pass and implement the recommendations from the constitutional reviews, including facilitating implementation of the revised Section 65 (Crossing the Floor automatically) and bring back the revised Section 64 (recall provision with proper safeguards to present abuse) of our constitution.

22. The Green Belt Initiative we initiated in the previous term will stretch from Karonga all the way to Nsanje.

23.We shall revive the Nsanje World Inland Port Project which will cut Transportation costs by 60%.

24.We will develop international airports in Mangochi, Nsanje, Mzuzu and Karonga.

25. The Green Belt Initiative we initiated in the previous term will stretch from Karonga to Nsanje

Believe the new Blue Lies at Your Own Risk!

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post