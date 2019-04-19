By Our reporter

Some concern citizens under the banner of Concerned Citizens and Tax Payers of the Republic of Malawi on Friday petitioned the Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) to stop allowing the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from using its resources ahead the 2019 election campaign period.

Below is the petition;

TO: THE DIRECTOR GENERAL, MALAWI COMMUNICATIONS REGULATORY AUTHORITY, P/BAG 261, BLANTYRE

COPY:

1- JUSTICE ANSAH, THE CHAIRPERSON, MALAWI ELECTORAL COMMISSION, BLANTYRE

2- MEMBERS OF THE DIPLOMATIC COMMUNITY, DFID AND ALL DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS

3- RESIDENT REPRESENTATIVE, UNDP

4- DIRECTOR GENERAL, ACB

5- CHIEF JUSTICE, SUPREME AND HIGH COURT OF MALAWI

DATE: 14TH APRIL, 2019

SUBJECT: REQUEST TO RECALL OR WITHDRAW ALL MACRA VEHICLES BEING USED BY THE DPP FOR CAMPAIGN PURPOSES

We hereby write to you the Director General of MACRA and copied to the concerned parties so that you can do the needful by withdrawing all the vehicles you gave and released to the Democratic Progressive Party for Campaign purposes.

We wish to remind you that nowhere in the Communications Act it is provided that it is the mandate of your Authority to provide transport or any form of logistics to the ruling party.

In all fairness this is abuse of office by you Sir and be advised of our intention to seek legal redress if you do not comply with our demand within 7 days by recalling or withdrawing the following vehicles from whomsoever is using them:

(1) 3 KIA Sportage including BU 2200 Black in colour which was being used by Hon Dausi

(2) 2 Toyota Prado’s currently being used by MR BEN MALUNGA PHIRI including BV 127 which you gave to Hon Henry Mussa

(3) 1 Toyota Land Cruiser white in colour being driven by senior cadet Nelson Amusi

(4) 1 Toyota Hilux BS 962 Grey in colour normally seen in Lilongwe Area 25 being used by an aide to BEN PHIRI.

(5) 1 Toyota Amarock black in colour BU 131

The total number of vehicles to be withdrawn or recalled is 8.

Be advised that we will seek courts intervention to have all the beneficiaries pay or surcharged for using Government property in a wrong way against our prevailing laws of Malawi.

MACRA mandate is to do with ICT regulation not supporting any activities that are political in nature.

Be kindly guided by the Communications Act and the laws of Malawi in case you are doing these things blindly or out of ignorance.