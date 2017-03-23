LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Pressure is still mounting for the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera with fresh accusations over his undemocratic leadership style within the country’s oldest party.

On Wednesday, concerned citizens through a news conference held in Lilongwe, called Chakwera to desist from dictatorial tendencies as the leader of the party.

Phillip Kamangira, the grouping’s chairperson told reporters that the MCP leader was showing undemocratic tendencies in the party by the willy-nilly firing of some duly elected National Executive Committee (NEC) members without following the proper procedures.

Kamangira reminded Chakwera that as the government-in-waiting, the MCP was supposed to demonstrate intra-party democracy before being given the reigns of national power.

The concerned citizens also asked Chakwera to disclose his sources of funding for the mansion he is building at Area 6 in the capital, arguing that party funds from Parliament have not been properly accounted for.

“We don’t have personal issues with Dr. Chakwera, but we wis him well as the next head of state if he plays the cards well. He needs to demonstrate as a true democrat by tolerating dissenting views for the growth of the party.

“If he is showing dictatorial tendencies now, what more if he is given power to govern Malawi? We also need hi/m to disclose the source of funding for the mansion being constructed in Lilongwe. We are hear reports that he abused party funds sourced from Parliament,” Kamangira said.

But MCP’s Second Secretary-General Mkaka, dismissed the assertion arguing that every party has its own rules in disciplining its members who contravene the party’s constitution.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Lilongwe has set April 3, 2017 to hear the appeal case in which 26 former district and regional MCP chairperson are challenging the court’s earlier decision to dismiss their call for the convention.

In a court summon dated March 17, 2017, which the group’s leaders Lackson Khamalatha as applicant is requesting the MCP, the party’s Secretary-General, Director of Elections as defendants to appear before the court on April 3, in the capital.